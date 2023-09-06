Najam Sethi, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, has once again hit out at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after they decided to keep the Asia Cup Super Four matches and the final in Colombo, amid reports that the match would be shifted from Colombo to Hambantota.

Both of the Asia Cup matches involving India, that were held in Pallekele, have been interrupted by rain. While their marquee clash against Pakistan was washed out after India had posted 266 on the board, the Men in Blue secured a 10-wicket victory over Nepal after the revised target was set to 145 from 23 overs due to rain.

India will face Pakistan again, this time in the Super For stage on 10 September in Colombo. Thunderstorms have been predicted for Sunday with an 88 per cent chance of rain, according to Weather.com.

“BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan ? Look at the rain forecast!,” Sethi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

This is not the first time Sethi has spoken out against the ACC. Sethi had expressed disappointment after the India vs Pakistan game in Pallekele was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan and India qualified for the Super Fours from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced from Group B, after Afghanistan came close to qualifying against the Lankans.

Bangladesh are currently taking on Pakistan in the first game of the Super Four in Lahore.