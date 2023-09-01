India captain Rohit Sharma has acknowledged that arch-rivals Pakistan have “quality” fast bowlers but is confident that Indian batters will be able to deal with them by using their experience.

The fearsome fast bowling trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Sah pose the biggest threat to India in their Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan. Shaheen had starred with three wickets including that of Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli when India lost their first World Cup match to Pakistan in 2021 during the T20 world event.

All three pacers, Shaheen, Rauf and Shah, are also capable of swinging the ball, which makes them even more dangerous.

“We don’t have Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf in the nets. We practice with what we have/ All three are quality bowlers. Pakistan always had quality bowlers. We have seen their strengths and weaknesses. We will use our experience against them,” said Rohit on the eve of the India-Pakistan ODI.

While India vs Pakistan is one of the most anticipated matches, Rohit said that Team India is not focussing on the rivalry, instead they are looking to play good cricket.

“Anyone can beat anyone. Rivalry is for people to talk about. As Team India, we focus on how to get better on match day. Focussing on other things (rivalry) is not going to help, but doing right things on the field will,” he added.

The India captain also praised the Pakistan side who are currently the No 1 team in ODIs but added that his team has prepared well for the match.

“Pakistan have done well in the last few years. May it be the T20 World Cup, 50 over format. Pakistan team has worked hard, play as a unit. It will be a challenge to play against them. We have prepared well for this match and tournament,” Rohit said.