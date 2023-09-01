Former head coach Ravi Shastri feels that India are the favourites going into the Asia Cup 2023 campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan which will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The former all-rounder also said that Pakistan have narrowed the gap between the two teams in recent years.

“I would say India start as favorites. This is their strongest team since 2011, this mix of players. And a captain who is seasoned, who understands the terrain better than most. Having said that, Pakistan have narrowed the gap. Seven-eight years [ago], there was a gap if you looked at the strength of both teams and man to man. But Pakistan have narrowed it down. They are a very good side, so you have to be on top of your game,” Shastri said to ESPNCricinfo.

Shastri also added that a players from both sides need to treat the India-Pakistan game as any other match to avoid getting under unnecessary pressure.

“That’s what’s important, keeping calm and treating it as just another game. And not overhype it in your mind that makes you think differently. Your game has to be the same as it would be in any other game. But because of that subconscious pressure, it’s the mentally tough guys who normally get it right.”

In-form Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also earned praise from Shastri who added that fielding would also be a crucial factor in the high-octane tournament.

“He [Babar] converts those 30s and 40s starts into hundreds. And it is so important. We keep saying to go out there and face a number of balls, but if one of your top three gets a hundred, you get 300-plus. Fielding will be crucial [too], you’ll have to see which team fields better. Sri Lanka won the last Asia Cup on [the back of their] fielding. They’ve long been the best fielding side in the subcontinent, right from 1996,” he said.