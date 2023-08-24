Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth was far from happy on KL Rahul’s inclusion in the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, despite the wicketkeeper-batter having sustained a niggle.

Rahul, along with Shreyas Iyer, returned the national side’s squad for the continental tournament that starts from 30 August.

While Rahul had sustained a thigh injury while fielding during an Indian Premier League (IPL) game, a back injury during the fourth Test against Australia in March ruled Iyer for a prolonged period.

The duo had recently undergone rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“It’s being said that KL Rahul has a niggle. If you have a niggle, don’t pick him in the squad. If a player is not fit during selection, you shouldn’t pick him,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“That was our policy. On the day of selection, if a player is not fit, don’t select him,” added the former selector.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had confirmed while announcing the team on Monday that Sanju Samson was in the squad as a standby player due to Rahul’s niggle, while Ishan Kishan remains India’s second choice wicketkeeper.

“KL has picked up a small niggle; that’s why Sanju is with us,” Agarkar had said.

Srikkanth was perplexed with everything that was going on around Rahul’s selection.

“If you want to pick him for the World Cup, select him for the World Cup. That’s a different issue. Now they are saying that he might play after a couple of matches, and that’s why we have picked Sanju Samson as a travelling reserve. What’s all this,” continued the 63-year-old.

Rahul last played for India in an ODI against Australia in March this year.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup begins on 30 August with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opener in Multan. India play arch-rivals Pakistan on 2 September in Pallekele, before facing Nepal at the same venue two days later.