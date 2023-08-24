Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Asia Cup 2023: 'If you have a niggle, don't pick him', Kris Srikkanth questions KL Rahul's inclusion

Cricket

Asia Cup 2023: 'If you have a niggle, don't pick him', Kris Srikkanth questions KL Rahul's inclusion

“It’s being said that KL Rahul has a niggle. If you have a niggle, don’t pick him in the squad. If a player is not fit during selection, you shouldn’t pick him,” Srikkanth said.

Asia Cup 2023: 'If you have a niggle, don't pick him', Kris Srikkanth questions KL Rahul's inclusion

File image of KL Rahul. Sportzpics

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth was far from happy on KL Rahul’s inclusion in the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, despite the wicketkeeper-batter having sustained a niggle.

Rahul, along with Shreyas Iyer, returned the national side’s squad for the continental tournament that starts from 30 August.

While Rahul had sustained a thigh injury while fielding during an Indian Premier League (IPL) game, a back injury during the fourth Test against Australia in March ruled Iyer for a prolonged period.

Related Articles

India

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer return from injuries; Tilak Varma also included in 17-member side

India

KL Rahul unlikely to return for Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer another question mark: Report

The duo had recently undergone rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“It’s being said that KL Rahul has a niggle. If you have a niggle, don’t pick him in the squad. If a player is not fit during selection, you shouldn’t pick him,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“That was our policy. On the day of selection, if a player is not fit, don’t select him,” added the former selector.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had confirmed while announcing the team on Monday that Sanju Samson was in the squad as a standby player due to Rahul’s niggle, while Ishan Kishan remains India’s second choice wicketkeeper.

“KL has picked up a small niggle; that’s why Sanju is with us,” Agarkar had said.

Srikkanth was perplexed with everything that was going on around Rahul’s selection.

“If you want to pick him for the World Cup, select him for the World Cup. That’s a different issue. Now they are saying that he might play after a couple of matches, and that’s why we have picked Sanju Samson as a travelling reserve. What’s all this,” continued the 63-year-old.

Rahul last played for India in an ODI against Australia in March this year.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup begins on 30 August with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opener in Multan. India play arch-rivals Pakistan on 2 September in Pallekele, before facing Nepal at the same venue two days later.

Published on: August 24, 2023 16:12:56 IST

Tags:

also read

India to pick Asia Cup squad on 21 August with Rohit Sharma attending meeting in New Delhi
First Cricket News

India to pick Asia Cup squad on 21 August with Rohit Sharma attending meeting in New Delhi

The selection committee is scheduled to convene in New Delhi on 21 August, and the spotlight remains on the presence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who is set to attend the pivotal selection meeting in the nation's capital.

Dinesh Karthik says India need fourth medium pacer, backup batter ahead of ODI World Cup
First Cricket News

Dinesh Karthik says India need fourth medium pacer, backup batter ahead of ODI World Cup

While India's top order will feature skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, the pace attack will comprise Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Selectors gamble on uncapped Tilak; Chahal misses out on in pace-heavy attack
First Cricket News

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Selectors gamble on uncapped Tilak; Chahal misses out on in pace-heavy attack

India's 17-man squad for the Asia Cup was largely along expected lines, with a couple of key players returning from injury and the team leadership and selectors taking a gamble on an uncapped player.