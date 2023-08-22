Promising young batter Tilak Varma on Monday received his maiden call-up to the India ODI side, after the BCCI announced the 17-member squad for the 2023 Asia Cup that starts from 30 August.

Tilak had only made his senior India debut during the T20I series against West Indies recently, and following a decent outing where he scored 173 runs from five matches including a half-century, the 20-year-old has already been pipped to become an integral part of India’s middle-order in limited-overs cricket.

Tilak, who entered into the limelight with fine batting performances for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, said that he was preparing to live his dream of playing for India in the 50-over format.

“I never dreamed that I would be debuting directly in the Asia Cup, and that too in the one-day side. I was always dreaming that I would be debuting for India in ODIs,” said Tilak in an interview with BCCI.tv.

“But it is a big thing for me. And I always dreamed of this, like debuting for India in ODIs, that too, in like, a single year, I got my T20I debut and suddenly, in the next month, I’m just getting a call for the Asia Cup. So yeah, it is one of my dreams and I’m just preparing for it,” he added.

Tilak went onto say that he felt confident about making a mark in one-day cricket. “I’m pretty confident about playing one day cricket because I have played ODI cricket for long as you said, like in the List A cricket. I have done well in List A cricket for my state and the teams also have done well, so I’m pretty confident that I can do well in ODIs, so I’m looking forward to it,” he continued.

Tilak also said that Rohit Sharma has supported and backed him well whenever he needed. Rohit is also the captain of MI in the IPL, and Tilak described how the 36-year-old motivated him to do well.

“Rohit bhaiya always backed me. When I was playing in the IPL also, he used to come near me. I was a bit nervous when I was in the IPL at the start, so he only himself came near me and talked about the game and said that always enjoy your game and always feel free. Whenever you want to talk, you can come any time for me or text me so I’ll be there for you,” said the southpaw.

Tilak has scored 740 runs from 25 matches in the IPL, at a strike-rate of 144.53. The Hyderabad-born cricketer continued by saying that Rohit’s advice to him was to just enjoy his game.

“I have expressed myself in the IPL and I’m expressing everywhere. Yeah, I always talk with him, So yeah, every time. He said that only one thing to enjoy your game. So that’s what I’m doing. Yeah, I’m very happy that I’m in and I want to do well there as well. I want to enjoy what I’m doing now. I just want to enjoy there as well,” added Tilak, who is currently in Dublin where Jasprit Bumrah-led India are facing Ireland in a three-match T20I series.