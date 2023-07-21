Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) admitted the hybrid model in the Asia Cup, leading to excessive travel, will impact their chances in the upcoming Asia Cup.

As per the schedule unveiled on Wednesday, Bangladesh, placed in Group B, will their group stage matches in both Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

After playing their opener against Sri Lanka on August 31, they will travel to Pakistan and face Afghanistan on September 3. If they qualify for the next stage, they will return to Sri Lanka for the Super Four matches. The final will also take place in Sri Lanka.

“Yes, we have to go to Lahore to play the first match. There are two matches in the first round, one in Sri Lanka and the other one is in Pakistan. We have to go as we can do nothing actually. After the 31st [August] the next match is on 3rd [September],” said BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

To make the journey comfortable the Asia Cup authorities [ACC] has decided to travel the teams in chartered flights. We will travel by chartered planes. This is the responsibility of the Asian Cricket Council. Of course, we would like to travel by quality airline, if that is a national airline or a chartered plane definitely that would be good for everyone.”

He added: “If you travel certainly there will be an impact which I feel because when you are travelling by air you will have to go two hours earlier and carry your luggage and preparing all these things is mentally stressful. Pakistan is far away from Sri Lanka.”

“So there is nothing to do, since it is ACC’s decision, everyone is playing like this. We also have to accept it,” he said.

He also revealed Tamim Iqbal is taking a month-and-half break and a decision on his availability will be taken later.

Left-handed opener Tamim is reported to be suffering from back issues and is expected to meet physicians in England before returning home. He had made a shock retirement announcement recently before changing his decision after a conversation with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Tamim will be going to London on 26th. After his treatment there a decision will be taken based on his condition. His plan is to return to the country by 31st. The decision going forward will be dependent on his physical condition,” said Jalal.

“The medical department will decide on which cricketers will be kept in the side and who will be excluded. When a team plays, of course it does so with full fitness,” he said.