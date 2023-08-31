Former India opener Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam after the latter led from the front in their dominant victory over Nepal in the Asia Cup opener on Wednesday.

Babar helped Pakistan recover from a jittery start with a majestic knock of 151 off 131 deliveries, collecting 14 fours and four sixes along the way.

The Pakistan captain shared crucial partnerships with Mohammad Rizwan (44) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109) as Pakistan posted 342/6 on the board after opting to bat.

“Nepal seemed confident after getting the two early wickets and everything was going according to plan. But then comes Babar Azam. Nineteen centuries in 102 innings, he’s truly an unbelievable player and is in a league of his own,” Chopra said on JioCinema.

“Now, of course, there will be people saying that ‘it’s just against minnows and it’s a flat pitch’. The tournament has just begun, and Babar Azam has set it on fire. Now, everyone will be playing against minnows and on great pitches and people will then notice that while the players are very good, but they couldn’t score 150+ in the same conditions.

“Pakistan, this time out, were actually in a troubling situation against Nepal but the way Azam manoeuvred the innings was sublime, added Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also praised Iftikhar, who smashed 11 fours and four sixes and struck at 153.52, bringing up his maiden international hundred and adding 214 for the fifth wicket with Babar.

“As we saw yesterday, there is an issue with Pakistan’s middle order, and they are addressing it, but Iftikhar Ahmed has papered over the cracks for the time being. Whenever he does play – it’s exceptional.

“They made a lot of runs and then with the new ball came Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf – they were all over Nepal. This is understandable as they are an inexperienced side but they must be thinking that they could have done better,” added Chopra.

The Nepal batters barely offered any resistance in reply as in-form leg-spinner Shadab Khan ran through their batting lineup. Khan grabbed 4 for 27 while pacers Haris Rauf (2/16) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2/27) collected two wickets each as Nepal were bowled out for 104, crashing to a 238-run defeat in the process.