After veteran batter Virat Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya on Thursday cleared their respective yo-yo fitness tests during India’s training camp in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported.

Also read: BCCI asks players to not share ‘confidential matter’ on social media

The six-day training camp is going on ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, that starts on 30 August. Team India players are scheduled to fly to Sri Lanka on 30 August, ahead of their first match against Pakistan on 2 September in Pallekele.

Virat Kohli had earlier cleared the test with a score of 17.2. The minimum passing score of the test is 16.5, but Rohit and Hardik’s score has not been revealed yet.

“The tests were successful and the reports will be sent to the BCCI soon,” a source close to the development told PTI.

However, KL Rahul, who has sustained a fresh niggle reportedly did not take the test. Rahul is likely to miss India’s first few matches at the Asia Cup amid the niggle.

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, all who were part of India’s squad that toured Ireland, will join the camp on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer, recovering from an injury, will be closely observed despite being given the go-ahead by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

India take on Nepal in Pallekele on 4 September, two days after they face Pakistan.