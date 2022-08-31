Asia Cup 2022: Watch Ravindra Jadeja’s cheeky response to journalist asking about Pant’s exclusion from playing XI

Ravindra Jadeja answered a journalist, who asked about Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from the playing XI, in a hilarious manner during a press conference ahead of India’s Asia Cup match against Hong Kong.

India defeated Pakistan to start their Asia Cup campaign on a winning note in a nail-biting thriller. Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya were the key architects of India’s chase as Pakistan bowlers put some serious pressure on the Indian batting line-up.

However, what had caught the attention of experts and fans alike was the exclusion of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik playing ahead of him.

Ahead of India’s second match against Hong Kong, a journalist asked Ravindra Jadeja about Rishabh Pant’s exclusion, “Rishabh Pant didn’t play in the first match. Was it decided based on team combination or an injury concern?”

Jadeja, to this question, replied in a hilarious manner imitating to be a student unhappy with questions in an exam. “I have no idea about this, it is a question out of my books.”

The journalists ruptured into laughter and the video is also doing rounds of social media.

Watch the video here:

India will face Hong Kong on 31 August in their second match and start as the favourites. However, Hong Kong had competed with India brilliantly in the Asia Cup match between the two sides in 2018. Jadeja said that they are not taking the associate nation lightly.

“Definitely we are going to play with a positive mindset and we are not going to take them lightly because in T20 on a given day anything could happen. So will look to play positive cricket and give our best.”

