Asia Cup 2022: Wasim Akram reveals getting trolled online for criticising Mohammad Rizwan’s approach

Despite being the better side on paper, Pakistan fell victim to the ultimate determination of Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asia Cup on Sunday as the islanders clinched a dominating 23-run victory and took home their sixth Asia Cup title.

When the Pakistani players were facing harsh criticism for their performances, some former cricketers also joined the fans. Opener Mohammad Rizwan, who led the Pakistani batting lineup in the tournament, was slammed for his strike rate. After Shoaib Akhtar, another Pakistan great Wasim Akram came forward to criticise Rizwan’s approach while the side was chasing a 170-plus target.

Fellow commentator Sanjay Majrekar too agreed with Akram. According to the former India batter, the role of an anchor is not exactly in high demand in the shortest format.

“I have serious doubts about anchoring in T20 cricket. I think it is overrated when you have 10 wickets in 20 overs,” Manjrekar said in conversation with Akram after the final.

With the comment, he highlighted the role of Rizwan in the Pakistani batting set-up. Rizwan’s strike rate of 104 in the 16th over when the side was chasing 171 runs seemed unacceptable to him. He also appreciated the urgency that India and Sri Lanka have shown in the shortest format in recent times.

Apart from Rizwan’s innings in the final, his batting in the Hong Kong match did not go down well with the ‘Sultan of Swing’. Talking about it, he asserted, “When I criticised him (Rizwan) after his 78 off 57 against Hong Kong, I faced attacks on social media. Pakistan fans said that I don’t support Rizwan.”

“If you seek my opinion, I’ll give it to you honestly and right away. I won’t make up stories about what I see. For me, black is black and white is white,” Akram, who served the role of a pre-match and post-match analyst during the tournament, added

Rizwan wrapped up his Asia Cup journey as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. In his 6 appearances, the right-handed batter has recorded a total of 281 runs including as many as three half-centuries to his name. Former India skipper Virat Kohli finished as the second-highest run-getter with 276 runs.

