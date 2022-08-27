Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli opens up on his poor form ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

India are all set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday (28 August). The two sides are set to clash for the first time since the Men in Blue suffered a humbling 10-wicket loss at the hands of Pakistan in October 2021, which was their first loss to their neighbours in any World Cup, thus adding more spice to the rivalry when they face off in the Asia Cup.

Notably, the much-awaited game will also see the comeback of Virat Kohli after a break of over a month, having last played an international game in England on July 17. He was given rest for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Kohli’s recent form has been the talk of the town, with the star Indian batter going through a lean patch.

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Saturday released a teaser of Kohli’s interview in which the 33-year-old opened up on his poor form and also spoke about his preparation, how he keeps his intensity high and how he always aims to give it all when he represents Team India on the field.

Up close and personal with @imVkohli! Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward! 👍 Full interview coming up on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz 🎥 Watch this space for more ⌛️ #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/fzZS2XH1r1 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2022

“I am a person who makes up everyday and feels like okay let’s what the day has for me and be part of everything through the day with absolute presence and involvement and happiness. That’s who I have always been. People ask me a lot how do you do this? How do you carry on with so much intensity? I just tell them I love playing the game and I love the fact that I have so much to contribute for every ball and I would give every bit of my energy on the field and for me it never felt abnormal,” Kohli was quoted as saying on BCCI.tv.

Talking about his poor form, Kohli asserted that he had to push for certain things which used to come naturally to him.

“A lot of people outside watch me and even within the team they ask me how do you keep up with it? And I just tell them one simple thing: I want to make my team my team at any cost. If that means I am gasping for breath when I walk off the field, so be it. That’s the kind of preparation I go through. To be able to play like that. Toh woh naturally nahi ho raha tha toh mujhe push karna pad raha tha (that was not happening naturally, and I had to push myself), but I just didn’t know it,” said Kohli.

