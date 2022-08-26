Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli on verge of playing 100 T20Is, other achievements also on the cards

Former India skipper Virat Kohli looks set to achieve a new milestone at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates. In the next T20I he plays, Kohli would become only the second cricketer to play 100 matches across each format in international cricket. In 2020, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor had become the first cricketer to play 100 matches across all three international formats when he took field during a Test against India in Wellington.

Kohli’s last T20I was against England in the UK earlier in the summer. The Delhi cricketer has been struggling to find form recently, and managed only 12 runs from two T20Is against England. He then got a much-needed break and did not take part in the limited-overs series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Kohli, who has not scored an international century since November 2019, will be hoping he gets his old touch back at the Asia Cup.

The 33-year-old can also become the second Indian to hit 100 T20I sixes if he hits seven of those on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma leads that with more than 100 sixes in T20Is, the only Indian to do so thus far.

Kohli has amassed 3308 runs from 99 T20Is so far.

Kohli will also need 374 runs to become the first Indian to surpass 11,000 runs in T20 cricket.

India have been slotted in Group A along with rivals Pakistan and Hong Kong. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash takes place on Sunday (28 August), before the Men in Blue face Hong Kong on 31 August.

The Asia Cup acts as a crucial build-up tournament with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October.

