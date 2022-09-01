Asia Cup 2022: Twitter lauds Suryakumar Yadav's 'special knock' as India clinch 40-run win over Hong Kong

India clinched a convincing win by 40 runs against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai after restricting them to 152/5 in 20 overs while chasing 193.

The Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals and reduced to the opponents to 116/5 in the 18th over before Zeeshan Ali and Scott McKechnie chipped in with some quick runs. While Zeeshan scored 26 off 17, McKechnie remained unbeaten at 16 off 8.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 1/15 in 4 overs.

Afraid the bowling isn’t looking scary enough …… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2022

And at that moment he knew, he messed up! #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/BLAEALznrR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 31, 2022

You know it’s special when the 👑 bows down 👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rEeNWJFuVs — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 31, 2022

Good win today. A special knock by SKY. We’ll keep going. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wbSBWqLzOU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2022

Top of Group A ✅

Super Four qualification ✅ With the win over Hong Kong, the #MenInBlue will return to action on Sunday 💯#INDvHK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/nB1NuaUIyk — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 31, 2022

Silence in the jungle is a proof.. the king is back. #IndvsHK pic.twitter.com/M3YH3Wa38H — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) August 31, 2022

Hardik,SKY batting in a different zone!

Indian cricket so fortunate that both have hit these highs together. Sensational stuff! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 31, 2022

Earlier, it was Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli who unleashed a batting masterclass with a stunning partnership of unbeaten 98 runs for the third wicket. While Kohli notched up a half-century and returned not out for 59 off 44, SKY hammered the Hong Kong bowlers all around the park and struck 68* in just 26 deliveries, a knock which included six sixes and as many fours including a 26-run final over.

India eventually posted 192/2 in 20 overs.

