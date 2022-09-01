Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Asia Cup 2022: Twitter lauds Suryakumar Yadav's 'special knock' as India clinch 40-run win over Hong Kong

Cricket

India clinched a convincing win by 40 runs against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai after restricting them to 152/5 in 20 overs while chasing 193

Suryakumar Yadav scored 68* off 26 vs Hong Kong. AP

India clinched a convincing win by 40 runs against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai after restricting them to 152/5 in 20 overs while chasing 193.

The Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals and reduced to the opponents to 116/5 in the 18th over before Zeeshan Ali and Scott McKechnie chipped in with some quick runs. While Zeeshan scored 26 off 17, McKechnie remained unbeaten at 16 off 8.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 1/15 in 4 overs.

Earlier, it was Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli who unleashed a batting masterclass with a stunning partnership of unbeaten 98 runs for the third wicket. While Kohli notched up a half-century and returned not out for 59 off 44, SKY hammered the Hong Kong bowlers all around the park and struck 68* in just 26 deliveries, a knock which included six sixes and as many fours including a 26-run final over.

India eventually posted 192/2 in 20 overs.

Updated Date: September 01, 2022 00:30:47 IST

