Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Asia Cup 2022: Twitter lauds Afghanistan's 'brilliant performance' against Bangladesh

Cricket

Asia Cup 2022: Twitter lauds Afghanistan's 'brilliant performance' against Bangladesh

Afghanistan continued their winning run in the Asia Cup 2022 after beating Bangladesh in Sharjah

Asia Cup 2022: Twitter lauds Afghanistan's 'brilliant performance' against Bangladesh

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh to march into the Super four stage. AP

Afghanistan continued their winning run in the Asia Cup 2022 after beating Bangladesh in Sharjah on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 128, the Afghan side went over the line by 7 wickets in the penultimate over of the innings.

Afghanistan had lost wickets at regular intervals and were 62/3 when Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran joined hands and provided the resistance to the side before Najibullah went all guns blazing in the final phase of the innings. He remained unbeaten at 43 off 17. Ibrahim on the other side, also made an important contribution as he returned not out for 42 in 41 deliveries.

Earlier, in the day, Mujeeb and Rashid Khan rattled the Bangladesh batting unit. The two bowlers scalped three wickets a piece as the Bangladesh side was restricted to 127/7 in 20 overs. It was Mosaddek Hossain for Bangldesh who got some runs and scored 48* off 31. Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Super 4s with this win.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 30, 2022 23:44:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'Keep it simple': Rohit Sharma shares his ‘mantra’ behind recent success as Indian captain
First Cricket News

'Keep it simple': Rohit Sharma shares his ‘mantra’ behind recent success as Indian captain

Rohit Sharma feels that leading Mumbai Indians on a major stage like IPL has been very beneficial for him.

Asia Cup 2022: We do not want to hype India vs Pakistan game within the team, says Rohit Sharma
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: We do not want to hype India vs Pakistan game within the team, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma wants Indian players "to focus on the game and what we need to do as individuals” rather than thinking too much about Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma had told me that 'you might have to bowl in powerplay and during death overs': Chahal
First Cricket News

Rohit Sharma had told me that 'you might have to bowl in powerplay and during death overs': Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen in action during the Asia Cup 2022. India are slated to begin the tournament against Pakistan on 28th August in Dubai.