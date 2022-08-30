Asia Cup 2022: Twitter lauds Afghanistan's 'brilliant performance' against Bangladesh

Afghanistan continued their winning run in the Asia Cup 2022 after beating Bangladesh in Sharjah on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 128, the Afghan side went over the line by 7 wickets in the penultimate over of the innings.

Afghanistan had lost wickets at regular intervals and were 62/3 when Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran joined hands and provided the resistance to the side before Najibullah went all guns blazing in the final phase of the innings. He remained unbeaten at 43 off 17. Ibrahim on the other side, also made an important contribution as he returned not out for 42 in 41 deliveries.

What a win! 🙌 Things went right down to the wire but AfghanAtalan led by the Zadran duo of @iamnajibzadran 43* (17) & @IZadran18 42* (41) hold their nerve to beat @BCBtigers by 7 wickets 👏🔥 With this win, we are into the top four teams 🏆🏏#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/vkO8xaD2jL — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022

Afghanistan becomes the first team to qualify for the Super-4. 👏👏

Ibraham Zadran is such a wonderful player to watch. Technically solid. And Najibullah deserves an IPL gig. Should bat higher in this AFG team too #AfgvBan #AsiaCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 30, 2022

4️⃣-0️⃣-2️⃣2️⃣-3️⃣ vs 🇧🇩 Just @Rashidkhan being Rashid Khan, as 🇦🇫 qualifies for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup ‘22#OneFamily #MIcapetown @ACBofficials pic.twitter.com/3IClFulspj — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) August 30, 2022

Earlier, in the day, Mujeeb and Rashid Khan rattled the Bangladesh batting unit. The two bowlers scalped three wickets a piece as the Bangladesh side was restricted to 127/7 in 20 overs. It was Mosaddek Hossain for Bangldesh who got some runs and scored 48* off 31. Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Super 4s with this win.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.