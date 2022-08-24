Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli meets Babar Azam as Team India land in Dubai

Rohit Sharma-led Team India landed in Dubai on Tuesday (23 August) ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to start on 27 August.

In a video posted on the BCCI’s official Twitter handle, members of the Indian cricket team can be seen hitting the training nets on reaching Dubai.

In the video, some players can also be seen meeting their Pakistan and Afghanistan counterparts. While Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen chatting with Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, Virat Kohli could be seen talking with Rashid Khan.

Later on, in the 35-second video, former India skipper Virat Kohli is seen shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with smiles on both of their faces. Kohli will be hoping for a turnaround at the Asia Cup after a string of low scores during India’s tour of England earlier in the summer.

Subsequently, in the nets, Kohli was seen taking on spinners quite efficiently, using his backfoot to play aggressively. Kohli was the first to hit the nets in India’s training session.

An international century has eluded Kohli for almost three years now, his last ton having come against Bangladesh during a Test in November 2019. In 2022, Kohli has managed just 81 runs off four T20Is, with a highest score of 52. India will need Kohli’s consistency to return at the Asia Cup, which acts as a build-up tournament for the T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.

Read: Virat Kohli opens up on struggle with form: ‘When I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be’

Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the opening clash of the Asia Cup on 27 August, Saturday.

The marquee contest between India and Pakistan will take place on 28 August, Sunday in Dubai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.