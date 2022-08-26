Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav a multi-dimensional player, can be utilised as a floater, says Saba Karim

Yadav has been in scintillating form going into the Asia Cup, having topped the run charts in the T20I series' in England and West Indies
Suryakumar Yadav has experienced a phenomenal rise in international cricket in recent months and is among the batters to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.
Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram too has lavished praise on the “phenomenal” Mumbaikar for his wide range of shots and his ability to bat 360 degrees.
Former India wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim to joined the chorus in support of Yadav — popularly known by his initials SKY — and added that he could be utilised as a floater in the Indian batting order in the upcoming tournament.
“Suryakumar Yadav is such a multi-dimensional player, I can keep him as a floater. I can push him up the order, if my two openers bat says till the 7th-8th over, I can push in SKY then,” Saba Karim said exclusively on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show SPORTS OVER THE TOP.
“Or in case it is required, I can also push him down the order because he’s such a player who can give me the value at whatever number he bats and I’m looking at my 4-5-6 as floaters,” added Karim.
Yadav, an established star in the Indian Premier League (IPL) who only broke into the Indian team last year, has been in scintillating form going into the Asia Cup, having topped the run charts in the T20I series’ in England and West Indies, scoring his maiden international hundred in the former.
