Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Sunday’s contest against India

After Shahnawaz Dahani’s injury, Hasan Ali, who was brought in only as a replacement for Wasim, is the front runner to feature in the playing XI.

Dahani is suspected to have caught the strain while bowling against Hong Kong. AP

Pakistan quick Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Asia Cup match against arch-rivals India, scheduled on 4 September, Sunday, after sustaining a side strain.

Dahani is suspected of having caught the strain while bowling against Hong Kong at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan have had a fateful time with their fast bowlers during the continental tournament. Shaheen Afridi was the first to be ruled out owing to a knee injury. Subsequently, Mohammad Wasim was ousted after sustaining a side strain ahead of their first match against India.

Hasan Ali seems to have his stars aligned to play in the Asia Cup. The pacer who was earlier left out of the tournament and brought in only as a replacement for Wasim is the front runner to feature in the playing XI after Dahani’s injury.

Dahani, however, has not been ruled out of the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board release stated, “As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament.”

Dahani returned with figures of 0/29 (4 overs) against India and 1/7 against Hong Kong in the two games.

Updated Date: September 03, 2022 19:20:19 IST

