Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Asia Cup 2022: 'Rishabh Pant preferred over Dinesh Karthik,' says Ajay Jadeja

As the debate over India's No. 1 wicket-keeper between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant continues to brew, former India batter Ajay Jadeja said it's the latter, who is always his first choice behind the stump.

Asia Cup 2022: 'Rishabh Pant preferred over Dinesh Karthik,' says Ajay Jadeja

Rohit Sharma was not happy with Rishabh Pant's dismissal and had a animated discussion in the dressing room. AP

As the debate over India’s No. 1 wicket-keeper between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant continues to brew, former India batter Ajay Jadeja said it’s the latter, who is always his first choice behind the stump.
India are set to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 clash on Tuesday and Pant is favourite to be picked for the spot as Karthik was dropped after playing just one ball across two matches in the group stages for Pant against Pakistan in first Super four clash for a losing cause.
“You have Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as the top order, if they fire, you would not even need a finisher. When they get out, that’s when a finisher is needed. For me, Rishabh Pant is always a better option than Dinesh Karthik,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.
The former cricketer also opined that Deepak Hooda will be preferred over Axar Patel for the game.
As per Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq, Karthik’s omission from the line-up showed panic among Team India camp.

“With all the changes they made, India looked like they were under pressure. They should not make these many changes. Dinesh Karthik did not face a ball and still lost his place in the playing XI. The team which India announced, I saw a little panic with it,” Inzamam-ul-Haq said on his YouTube channel.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 06, 2022 19:02:57 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Stat Attack: Virat Kohli's 100th T20I, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling and more
First Cricket News

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Stat Attack: Virat Kohli's 100th T20I, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling and more

India were off the mark in the Asia Cup 2022 after a stunning win over Pakistan in a close encounter in Dubai.

Big blow to Team India ahead of Asia Cup 2022
First Cricket News

Big blow to Team India ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Rahul Dravid, who wasn't part of the tour to Zimbabwe, has tested COVID-19 positive and has not travelled with the squad to UAE for the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh recall batsman Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan out
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh recall batsman Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan out

Nurul was kept in the squad despite undergoing finger surgery in Singapore last week, in the hope that he would be ready for the tournament