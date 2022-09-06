Asia Cup 2022: 'Rishabh Pant preferred over Dinesh Karthik,' says Ajay Jadeja

As the debate over India’s No. 1 wicket-keeper between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant continues to brew, former India batter Ajay Jadeja said it’s the latter, who is always his first choice behind the stump.

India are set to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 clash on Tuesday and Pant is favourite to be picked for the spot as Karthik was dropped after playing just one ball across two matches in the group stages for Pant against Pakistan in first Super four clash for a losing cause.

“You have Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as the top order, if they fire, you would not even need a finisher. When they get out, that’s when a finisher is needed. For me, Rishabh Pant is always a better option than Dinesh Karthik,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

The former cricketer also opined that Deepak Hooda will be preferred over Axar Patel for the game.