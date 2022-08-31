Asia Cup 2022: 'Not everyone is Ravindra Jadeja': Mayanti Langer stuns Sanjay Manjrekar with quick riposte

Anchor Mayanti Langer took a dig at veteran commentator Sanjay Manjrekar during the pre-match show ahead of the Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

India and Pakistan’s bowling came under the scanner on Sunday as both sides were forced to bring an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final overs, owing to the ICC’s new rule to counter slow over rate.

While India were 2 overs behind the scheduled time, Pakistan bowled their last three overs with these new field restrictions.

Former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Scott Styris were involved in a discussion on this issue, ahead of the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday. However, anchor Mayanti Langer stole the show when she took a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar with a Ravindra Jadeja remark.

Speaking on the issue on Star Sports, New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said, “We have seen that a lot of spinners don’t like to bowl in the death it seems. Even the great Rashid Khan isn’t a big fan of it. Now if you have one less fielder to protect you have to change your entire strategy on the lines he has to bowl in particular. Teams would then have to protect one side of the boundary rather than have fielders on both sides. So those are the adjustments that have to be made and hence they have to get their spinners done a little earlier now.”

Manjrekar chipped in with one line when he said, “One very quick suggestion and a very simple tactic. Just bowl your overs quicker.”

However, this is when Mayanti took a jibe and said, “Sanjay, not everyone is Ravindra Jadeja. I had to do it.”

“See I just got a ‘gone one’ from Sanjay,” added Langer after Manjrekar responded, “good one”.

Ravindra Jadeja is well-known for getting through his overs very quickly and now, when these new rules have started pinching the captains, they would need their bowlers to get through their overs more efficiently.

