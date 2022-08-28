Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Nabi says Afghanistan are very confident after eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan began their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note as they thumped Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the first encounter of the tournament in Dubai. Chasing a total of 106, the Afghan team went over the line in 10.1 overs. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided a brisk start as they put up 83/0 in the first six overs.

Earlier, Afghanistan bowlers pushed the Lankan Lions on the back foot and bowled them out for 105.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi lauded the side and said that the players have gained a lot of confidence after such a performance.

“The boys played really well, especially the fast bowlers. When we decided to bowl first, they used the pitch so well. We were just discussing to hit the right lines, and if we get a bit of swing it will be of use for us. We have a lot of confidence after such a game, hopefully we can do well next game as well,” Nabi said in the post-match presentation.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka admitted that the side could have done better but also added that they can bounce back in the next game.

🚨 RESULT | AfghanAtalan WIN BY 8 WICKETS@RGurbaz_21 (40) and @zazai_3 (37*) followed their incredible bowling effort with an electrifying batting display as they chased down the 106-run target with 9.5 overs to spare. Congratulations to everyone!#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/YAKL18G1z4 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 27, 2022



“There are two ways to think about the toss, it would have been a bit easier if we were bowling first with two youngsters playing for the first time. There was too much grass, there wasn’t too much in it for the spinners but still our world-class spinners should have done better. I think in T20 cricket anything can happen, we can bounce back in the next game,” Shanaka said.

Afghanistan will now play Bangladesh on Tuesday while Sri Lanka will face the Bangladesh side on Thursday in their respective games.

