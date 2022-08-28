Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Nabi says Afghanistan are very confident after eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan began the Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note as they thumped Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the first encounter of the tournament

Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka in the first Asia Cup 2022 match. AFP

Afghanistan began their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note as they thumped Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the first encounter of the tournament in Dubai. Chasing a total of 106, the Afghan team went over the line in 10.1 overs. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided a brisk start as they put up 83/0 in the first six overs.

Earlier, Afghanistan bowlers pushed the Lankan Lions on the back foot and bowled them out for 105.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi lauded the side and said that the players have gained a lot of confidence after such a performance.

READ: Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in opening clash

“The boys played really well, especially the fast bowlers. When we decided to bowl first, they used the pitch so well. We were just discussing to hit the right lines, and if we get a bit of swing it will be of use for us. We have a lot of confidence after such a game, hopefully we can do well next game as well,” Nabi said in the post-match presentation.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka admitted that the side could have done better but also added that they can bounce back in the next game.


“There are two ways to think about the toss, it would have been a bit easier if we were bowling first with two youngsters playing for the first time. There was too much grass, there wasn’t too much in it for the spinners but still our world-class spinners should have done better. I think in T20 cricket anything can happen, we can bounce back in the next game,” Shanaka said.

Afghanistan will now play Bangladesh on Tuesday while Sri Lanka will face the Bangladesh side on Thursday in their respective games.

Updated Date: August 28, 2022 00:06:34 IST

Tags:

