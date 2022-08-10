Asia Cup 2022: Kiran More questions R Ashwin's place in India T20I squad

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More took exception to Ravichandran Ashwin's selection in the squad for the Asia Cup that takes place later this month.

More, the former chief selector of the Indian team, felt Ashwin didn't quite have the credentials to warrant a place in the Indian T20I side as he hadn't quite set the stage on fire with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while adding he'd rather have a Mohammed Shami or an Axar Patel in the squad instead of the veteran off-spinner.

"Even I was surprised. How can Ashwin even come in this team? And every time. Even in the last World Cup he was picked in the team, and then did not play. Look at his IPL record, it is not that good. I really felt Shami should have taken that role or Axar Patel. And Axar has performed very well.

"Shami is my player and he will go to the World Cup. I want wicket-taking bowlers. Shami can pick wickets with the new ball, in the middle overs and in the slog overs as well," More said on Star Sports following BCCI's announcement of the squad.

Ashwin was added to India's spin department for the tournament alongside leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Axar, who plays a role similar to that of Jadeja in the Indian team, has been named as one of the three standbys for the event.

While the Asia Cup kicks off with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the opening clash on 27 August, India begin their campaign the following day by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue are currently the defending champions and will hope to lift the trophy for a third consecutive time.

