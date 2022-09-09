Asia Cup 2022: High voltage India vs Pakistan clash sends viewership records for a toss

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan that took place on 28th August became the most watched T20I ever, outside of World Cups. It recorded a cumulative reach of 133 million and registered 13.6 billion minutes.

“The record-breaking viewership for Asia Cup 2022 demonstrates Cricket’s unparalleled power to aggregate fans across platforms, enhanced by Disney Star’s focus on audience expansion. We were focused on elevating the stature of Asia Cup as a marquee tournament and expanding the appeal of Ind vs Pak as the unmissable ‘Greatest Rivalry’. Our high decibel marketing campaign combined with focus on lead-up programming and regional coverage has resulted in the Ind vs Pak league match becoming the highest rated T20I ever (outside of World Cup matches). This is an ideal start to the festival of Cricket which entails bilateral series vs Australia & South Africa and is followed by the ICC T20 World Cup,” said Head – Sports, Disney Star Sanjog Gupta.

The Men in Blue clinched a win in this match riding on Hardik Pandya’s all-round heroics. The right-handed player first scalped a three-fer as Pakistan were bowled out for 147. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up foru wickets. Pandya later chipped in with an unbeaten 33 off 17 delivieres and anchored the side home.

Pakistan later made a fine return in the tournament with wins against Hong Kong in the Group stage match and then against India and Afghanistan in the Super 4s. The Babar Azam-led side will now play Sri Lanka in the Super 4 fixture on Friday.

It’s certainly is a dead rubber as both the sides have already registered a place in the final after winning both their Super 4 matches. But the two teams would look to keep the momentum ahead of the title clash scheduled to take place on Sunday.

