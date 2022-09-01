Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Asia Cup 2022: Ebadot Hossain takes three wickets inside two overs on T20 debut

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain had an impressive start to his T20I debut against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai after he scalped three wickets within his first two overs.

Chasing 184, Sri Lanka had a decent start to the proceedings as Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put up a partnership of 45 runs for the first wicket inside the first six over.

But it was Hossain who provided the big breakthrough as he removed Nissanka for 20 off 19 deliveries. The batter miscued a pull shot on a short delivery and was caught at mid-wicket by Mustafizur. The fast bowler followed it with another scalp on the final ball of the same over and this time sent Asalanka back in the hut.

Ebadot once again bowled a short one as Asalanka stepped out but couldn’t control the pace and bounce and played it in the air. He was caught by Mahmudullah who was stationed at mid off. The right-handed bowler then came in to bowl the 8th over and had another wicket on the fourth ball.

He bowled that hard length, on the off to Gunathilaka who mis timed his pull shot and the ball went towards the fine leg region. Taskin Ahmed stationed at the position came charging in to take a good diving catch to his right. Hossain had figures of 3/13 in his first two overs.

Later, Taskin Ahmed also got a wicket as dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa after he was caught by Naim for 2 off 4.

The winner of this game will march ahead into the Super 4 stage.

