Asia Cup 2022: ‘Dream come true’, Hong Kong players overwhelmed by Indian dressing room visit

Dubai: It may not have been a perfect day on the field for Hong Kong against India but they made it memorable by visiting and interacting with the Indian players after their Asia Cup defeat.

The Associate Nation, who qualified for the Asia Cup, were handed a reality check as heavyweights India cruised to a 40-run win here on Wednesday.

But soon it became a “lifetime” thing for the Hong Kong cricketers who were seen chatting, clicking photos, and collecting autographs on their jerseys with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya among others.

“Going into their change room and having a chat with all the players, especially Virat and Rohit, getting feedback from them, such moments don’t come often to us, so it was dream come true,” Babar Hayat, who top-scored (41) for Hong Kong in their futile chase of 193, said.

In a video posted by BCCI, the Hong Kong skipper Nizakhat Khan was seen receiving an autographed jersey from his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma, while Suryakumar Yadav presented his bat.

Conversations to remember, memories to cherish and lessons for the taking! Wholesome scenes in the #TeamIndia dressing room when Team Hong Kong came visiting. #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/GbwoLpvxlZ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2022

They were also seen talking to coach Rahul Dravid, Kohli among others at length.

“Like Babar said it was once in a lifetime thing we don’t know when we will have to play them again,” said Indian-origin pacer Ayush Shukla.

“Hopefully in the next Asia Cup or potentially in the World Cup depending on what happens, but it has been amazing. They have been so nice. It was nice interacting with them for the first time.”

Having taken the prized scalp of Rohit, Shukla was over the moon as he later got a chance to take photos and interact with the India skipper.

“For me, it was a massive moment to get Rohit Sharma in my sixth T20I. I still can’t believe that I dismissed Rohit Sharma. For me, it is just a big experience playing with them,” he added.

“Who knows when we will play them again, hopefully at the next Asia Cup or a World Cup, so it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Shukla said.

“They were so nice. It wasn’t like interacting with people you’ve met for the first time. It was a normal interaction with good conversations. I was very surprised and happy.”

Asked about his learnings, he said: “When you see them bat or bowl, the stuff we’ve learnt from there is great.”

“Their lifestyle (diets, training), their preparation — you want to try and replicate that and try to be as professional as they are.

“For us, (chance to meet the Indian team), it was massive. At the end of the day playing against Kohli is the best thing that will happen to most of us,” said a star-struck Shukla.

