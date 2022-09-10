Asia Cup 2022: Dilshan Madushanka gets bowling lessons from 'Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram ahead of Pakistan game

The Asia Cup is now down to the final two teams after more than two weeks of nonstop cricketing action. Sri Lanka who are the hosts of the tournament this year has made their way to the final with a team involving young and inexperienced cricketers.

The Islanders thrashed another finalist, Pakistan in the last Super 4 match on Friday. While the side has been earning plaudits for their determination, Sri Lanka Cricket has come up with an exclusive video on their Twitter handle.

The video features their young pacer, Dilshan Madushanka, taking special tuition from legendary pacer Wasim Akram. The sight was recorded before the Pakistan match on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Akram has been a frequent figure in the commentary box during the Asia Cup. He was caught several times engaged in a conversation with young cricketers. On Friday, Dilshan learned some swinging skills from the Pakistan great in presence of Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood.

https://twitter.com/OfficialSLC/status/1568447621848797184

During the session, Akram asked Madushanka to try swinging the ball both ways. This ability can be found in a few pacers nowadays and Akram, for his great expertise in it, got the moniker of the ‘Sultan of Swing’.

He also asked the Lankan prodigy to read the pitch condition well. For the slower surface in Sri Lanka, the former seamer suggested delivering the ball a bit away from the batter. Dishan was seen listening and absorbing the lessons sincerely.

The caption of the video read, “Words of wisdom from Wasim Akram for young Dilshan Madushanka.” Since being uploaded, the clip has received over 20,000 views and more than 2,000 users have liked it so far. The comment section saw Akram earning huge respect for giving such valuable suggestions to the young bowler.

A user tagged Akram a “true legend of the game” and said, “his mere presence is enough to get motivated.”

https://twitter.com/saminda_perera/status/1568455430791364608

A fan thought, “This will help in the Final and in future for sure.”

https://twitter.com/Just80332758/status/1568463558652104705

A person took no time to appreciate Dilshan.

https://twitter.com/bzohaib_/status/1568481625956306945

Here are some other reactions:

https://twitter.com/hirananu/status/1568477018794115082

https://twitter.com/Adi_Dil_Qau/status/1568482183807115265

https://twitter.com/Farazsh84075970/status/1568485064471715848

Dilshan Madushanka has made his international debut in the Sri Lankan outfit in their Asia Cup opener against Afghanistan. In his four T20 Internationals so far, the 21-year-old scalped a total of 6 wickets including a commendable three-for in the crucial game against India.

Big names of Indian cricket like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant fell victim to his fiery pace. Madushanka, under the guidance of his country legend Lasith Malinga, has been improving day by day. There are many experts who predict him to be the frontline pacer of the side in near future.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.