Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam poor form continues with golden duck during Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Cricket

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam poor form continues with golden duck during Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's lean patch at the Asia Cup 2022 continued as the now World No. 2 T20 batter was out for a golden duck against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam poor form continues with golden duck during Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Babar Azam reacts after getting dismissed during Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday. AP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s lean patch at the Asia Cup 2022 continued as the now World No. 2 T20 batter was out for a golden duck against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The opener was dismissed off the second ball of the Pakistan innings as they began their chase of 130. Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed the 27-year-old batter with a length delivery that kept low and hit Azam in front of the middle stump. Umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal had no hesitation in raising his finger and Azam didn’t opt for a review either.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were stuttering at 52/3 in 10 overs with Iftikhar Ahmed (19*) and Shadab Khan (6*) on the crease.

With the nought, Azam has now just 33 runs to his name while facing 28 deliveries in the continental tournament across four innings. His best show with the bat was a pale 14 against India in the last game but the skipper did had the pleasure to watch his team defeat their arch-rivals.

Prior to that, Azam scored just 9 against Hong Kong before getting caught and bowled by Ehsan Khan. Pakistan, however, had little difficulty in winning that game in the group stages as they bundled out the minnows for a record 38.

In the first of group matches against India in their Asia Cup opener, Azam just delivered 10 runs in nine balls before Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his scalp.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 07, 2022 22:13:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Stat Attack: Virat Kohli's 100th T20I, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling and more
First Cricket News

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Stat Attack: Virat Kohli's 100th T20I, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling and more

India were off the mark in the Asia Cup 2022 after a stunning win over Pakistan in a close encounter in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav strong candidate to dethrone Babar Azam from No 1 spot in T20Is
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav strong candidate to dethrone Babar Azam from No 1 spot in T20Is

India's new frontline batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is just a 115-run away from completing 5000 runs in the shortest format.

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan aim to stay alive in tournament with win over in-form Pakistan
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan aim to stay alive in tournament with win over in-form Pakistan

Afghanistan will have to be at their best if they want to remain alive in the competition as they are up against Pakistan, who are riding high on confidence.