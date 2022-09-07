Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam poor form continues with golden duck during Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s lean patch at the Asia Cup 2022 continued as the now World No. 2 T20 batter was out for a golden duck against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The opener was dismissed off the second ball of the Pakistan innings as they began their chase of 130. Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed the 27-year-old batter with a length delivery that kept low and hit Azam in front of the middle stump. Umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal had no hesitation in raising his finger and Azam didn’t opt for a review either.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were stuttering at 52/3 in 10 overs with Iftikhar Ahmed (19*) and Shadab Khan (6*) on the crease.

With the nought, Azam has now just 33 runs to his name while facing 28 deliveries in the continental tournament across four innings. His best show with the bat was a pale 14 against India in the last game but the skipper did had the pleasure to watch his team defeat their arch-rivals.

Prior to that, Azam scored just 9 against Hong Kong before getting caught and bowled by Ehsan Khan. Pakistan, however, had little difficulty in winning that game in the group stages as they bundled out the minnows for a record 38.

In the first of group matches against India in their Asia Cup opener, Azam just delivered 10 runs in nine balls before Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his scalp.

