Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Asia Cup 2022: Another injury scare for Pakistan as Mohammad Wasim complains of back pain

Cricket

Asia Cup 2022: Another injury scare for Pakistan as Mohammad Wasim complains of back pain

Wasim, who has played 8 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Pakistan, has since then undergone an MRI scan, which according to the report is believed to be a precautionary one on the part of the 'Men in Green'.

Asia Cup 2022: Another injury scare for Pakistan as Mohammad Wasim complains of back pain

File image of Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim. AFP

Pakistan were in for another injury scare ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup with pacer Mohammad Wasim complaining of back pain during a training session on Thursday.

According to ESPNCricinfo, right-arm pacer Wasim reported pain in his lower back during a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai just three days before Pakistan’s opening clash against arch-rivals India.

Wasim, who has played 8 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Pakistan, has since then undergone an MRI scan, which according to the report is believed to be a precautionary one on the part of the ‘Men in Green’.

Wasim’s back issues come days after pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asian event due to a knee injury that he had picked up during the tour of Netherlands.

The left-arm seamer, who was in prime form during the T20 World Cup last year and has since been a vital cog in the Pakistani bowling department, will also miss out on the home T20I series against England and is not expected to be back in action until the T20I triangular series in New Zealand also featuring Bangladesh.

Pakistan later announced Mohammad Hasnain as Afridi’s replacement for the Asia Cup.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 26, 2022 10:23:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Watch: ‘Bas kya karein’, Shaheen Afridi expresses disappointment on being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022
First Cricket News

Watch: ‘Bas kya karein’, Shaheen Afridi expresses disappointment on being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Afridi has been ruled out for a period of four to six weeks due to a knee ligament injury and will also sit out of the home T20I series against England besides the Asia Cup that begins on 27 August.

'Mouths will be shut': Ravi Shastri backs Virat Kohli to silence critics in Asia Cup 2022 after well-deserved break
First Cricket News

'Mouths will be shut': Ravi Shastri backs Virat Kohli to silence critics in Asia Cup 2022 after well-deserved break

Kohli had opted out of India's tour of the West Indies as well as Zimbabwe and will next be seen in action during India's opening clash of the continental showpiece event against Pakistan on 28 August.

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with knee ligament injury
First Cricket News

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with knee ligament injury

Shaheen Afridi picked up the injury while fielding in the Test against Sri Lanka and is out for 4-6 weeks.