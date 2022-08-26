Asia Cup 2022: Another injury scare for Pakistan as Mohammad Wasim complains of back pain

Pakistan were in for another injury scare ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup with pacer Mohammad Wasim complaining of back pain during a training session on Thursday.

According to ESPNCricinfo, right-arm pacer Wasim reported pain in his lower back during a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai just three days before Pakistan’s opening clash against arch-rivals India.

Wasim, who has played 8 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Pakistan, has since then undergone an MRI scan, which according to the report is believed to be a precautionary one on the part of the ‘Men in Green’.

Wasim’s back issues come days after pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asian event due to a knee injury that he had picked up during the tour of Netherlands.

The left-arm seamer, who was in prime form during the T20 World Cup last year and has since been a vital cog in the Pakistani bowling department, will also miss out on the home T20I series against England and is not expected to be back in action until the T20I triangular series in New Zealand also featuring Bangladesh.

Pakistan later announced Mohammad Hasnain as Afridi’s replacement for the Asia Cup.

