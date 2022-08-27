Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan see off Sri Lanka for 105 amid umpiring controversy

Sri Lanka suffered a mini-collapse at the start of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, after being asked to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 105 in 19.4 overs.

Sri Lanka lost five wickets inside the first 10 overs as no batter apart from skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa was able to tackle the Afghanistan bowlers.

However, the Sri Lankans did face the heat of a controversial umpiring decision when opener Pathum Nissanka got out, caught by the wicketkeeper.

The Lankans had already lost two wickets in the first over as Fazalhaq Farooqi sent back Kusal Mendis and Asalanka on the last two deliveries of the first over.

Pathum Nissanka has just been given out caught behind in Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup opener against Afghanistan. He reviewed it, and this was the UltraEdge reading. The ‘out’ decision was upheld.#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/EDSBWrNp7y — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 27, 2022

In the second over, Nissanka tried to create room and moved to his leg side to a Naveen-Ul-Haq’s outside the off stump delivery. Umpire Anil Chaudhary raised his finger as the bowler questioned with utmost confidence.

Nissanka asked for a review after being shocked at the decision. The replays showed just a feather-like murmur on the UltraEdge and not a spike. The third umpire, however, seconded the on-field umpire’s decision.

Another controversial moment happened on the last delivery of the seventh over when a delivery similar to the one that dismissed Nissanka was appealed for the wicket for Rajapaksa. Afghanistan reviewed after the umpire didn’t entertain the appeal and signaled it a wide delivery.

The TV umpire sustained the on-field decision, however, no additional delivery was bowled despite it being signaled a wide.

Lankan head coach Chris Silverwood was also stunned with the decision and expressed his dismay from the dressing room.

On the other hand, Rajapaksa continued his IPL form and smashed some boundaries – four of the last powerplay over of Azmatullah – to steady the otherwise collapsing Sri Lanka innings.

Sri Lanka nevertheless kept losing wickets as Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasarangam, and skipper Dasun Shanaka were also dismissed for humble scores of 2, 0, and 2 respectively.

Subsequently, Rajapaksa was run-out at the start of the 13th over as Afghanistan managed two run-outs in two deliveries.

At the end of the 13th over, Sri Lanka found themselves on 70/8 with Rajapaksa alone scoring beyond 30 runs.

