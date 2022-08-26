Asia Cup 2022: Aakash Chopra says Pakistan lacking in spin department, Shadab no Chahal or Rashid

Pakistan are expected to provide a stiff challenge to rival teams in the Asia Cup that begins on Saturday and the Babar Azam-led outfit certainly are contenders for a third title if their performances in the recent past are to be taken into account.

Their preparation for the continental showpiece tournament, however, has met with hurdles along the way. While skipper Babar and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan are expected to lead the team’s charge, the Men in Green suffered a body blow days before their opening clash with pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi getting ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Besides the pace department and the loss of their star performer, another area of concern for the Men in Green in the Asia Cup is the spin department and their relative lack of experience.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out the lack of a wicket-taking leg-spinner in the Pakistani team which could hurt them in their campaign in the coming days.

“Firstly, they don’t have a wicket-taking spinner. They have a lot of spin options but who will pick up wickets? All of them are restrictive. You can see Shadab Khan, he did well in the PSL, but if you see the recent international numbers, he has not taken wickets even in ODIs. He is not your wicket-taker, he is not Yuzi Chahal or Rashid Khan,” Chopra was quoted as saying in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

“Usman Qadir can pick up wickets but he is too young. He has played very little cricket as well. Nawaz is also the same story – bowls restrictively,” added Chopra, who also felt Afridi’s absence could have a major impact on Pakistan’s run in the tournament.

