R Ashwin has given his stance on the much-debated No 4 spot in the 50-over format a day after the Asia Cup squad was announced.

“The No 4 slot is one of the most debated slots. Shreyas Iyer is extremely important to our side. He’s one of the best players in the Indian line-up against spin and a very consistent No 4 for India. He’s played a crucial role in India’s success whenever he’s played at No 4. If he’s completely fit to play, there’s no debate who should be No 4 for India,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

He added, “Tilak Verma is an exciting talent. Both Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak bring an X-factor to the team as back-up middle-order batters. Tilak hasn’t scored a lot in the Ireland series. But he’s showing unreal intent from the first ball. He’s coming in with a clear mind. Since he brings in freshness, the management has backed him for a back-up slot. Same with Surya.”

Ashwin spoke about fans bickering over which player should get the chance depending on their IPL allegiances. He reminded everyone that once the IPL was over, the players represent the Indian cricket team.

“But people need to understand that we’re talking about the Indian cricket team. At the World Cup, all players are Team India representatives. Fans should have the acceptance. Once the IPL gets over, wipe the slate clean and move on. Fans sometimes engage in wars even after the IPL ends. Surya has that X-factor. Selectors know what they’re doing,” said Ashwin.

He added: “Just because your favourite player isn’t there you shouldn’t degrade the others. The selectors have tried to pick a balanced side.”

Ashwin, who didn’t make the squad, did appreciate the clarity being offered by both captain Rohit Sharma and new chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.