New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin, who has long been a supporter of running out the non-striker for backing up too far, has praised Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel for trying to run out Ravi Bishnoi in the game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023.

With LSG needing one to win from the last ball, Harshal tried to run out Bishnoi at the non-striker end as the batter had taken an early start but the pacer fumbled and failed in his attempt.

Ashwin, however, was happy to see Harshal showing “courage” at a crucial time in the game. The veteran spinner also encouraged more bowlers to do the same.

“One ball, one to win. The non-striker is always going to run. I will stop every time and run a batsman out. I don’t see what the problem is. I was just watching the game and telling my wife he should run him out. And he did it. I was so glad and happy that a bowler had the courage to do it and I wish more bowlers do it,” he said in a media interaction.

In 2019, Ashwin while playing for Punjab Kings had run out Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler in a similar fashion. The incident caused a massive uproar in the cricketing world but Ashwin has always backed the mode of dismissal.

Coming to the RCB vs LSG game, after Harshal failed to run out Bishnoi, Lucknow grabbed a bye run on the last ball to win the match by one wicket.

