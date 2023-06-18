Ashes Edgbaston Test Day 3 preview: Australia will be eyeing a sizeable lead when they resume from their overnight score of 311/5 on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Cricket Ground in the ongoing Ashes.

Opener Usman Khawaja and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey will resume from their overnight scores of 126 and 52 respectively, with the partnership between them worth 91 so far. While Khawaja, who brought up his 15th Test ton on Saturday, will be setting his sights on a maiden double-ton, Carey will be hoping to convert his half-century into what will be only his second Test ton.

Both teams though, will be hoping the rain gods stay away and do not hold play up at any given stage of the day. There is, after all, a forecast for rain and thunderstorms in Birmingham and other parts of Britain on Sunday.

Australia got off to a shaky start on Day 2 after Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in successive deliveries to leave the visitors reeling at 29/2. Broad managed to get rid of old bunny Warner for a 15th time in Tests while Labuschagne departed for a golden duck after nicking an outswinger to the keeper.

England skipper Ben Stokes then managed to trap World Test Championship Final centurion Steve Smith LBW to dismiss him for 16. Khawaja would then mount a rescue, stitching partnerships with Travis Head (50) and Cameron Green (38) besides Carey.

England made a bold declaration on 393/8 on the opening day after opting to bat with senior batter Joe Root leading the way with an unbeaten 118 — his 30th ton in Tests and first in the Ashes since 2015.

Teams:

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.

