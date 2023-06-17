England’s decision to declare at 393 on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test hasn’t sat well with English veterans like Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

England declared their first innings at 393 at the loss of eight wickets with Joe Root unbeaten at 118 still on the pitch. With the set batter looking in great form and just having struck his 30th Test century, the veterans believe skipper Ben Stokes may have declared with some more runs on the board.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, speaking on BBC Test Match Special, said, ”I wouldn’t have declared. You just don’t know what is going to happen. England are trying to send a message no team has ever done before. I, as a captain, would’ve wanted a few more runs, especially with Joe Root out there. Even though England didn’t get the wicket, it creates what the Ashes is all about — Warner and Khawaja, two experienced pros, were running like kids.”

Pietersen believed a total of a little over 400 would have served them better, especially when it looked well within reach on Day 1 itself.

“I don’t think that’s the nature of his captaincy (in and out fields from Stokes). It’s difficult to answer because we did not see much in it this evening. And I did that Test match last year against India with you guys, it was a wicket that did get better for batting, and I think that tomorrow (Saturday) could be the most beautiful day. That’s why I am… I didn’t like the declaration. We will find out if it’s the right thing to have done. I always got told 400… get to 400, 450 in the first innings of a Test match. It’s psychological. Maybe I am being too critical, I don’t know, we will see,” the former English batter said on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, coming into bat at the fag end of Day 1 Australia were at 14 for no loss at stumps with David Warner and Usman Khawaja on the pitch.

However, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting opined that Stokes was right to declare and it gave England full chances of winning the match instead of just dragging it.

“We were sort of expecting it, weren’t we? They were up with the scoring rate and had a chance to get the Australians out for 15-20 minutes tonight. I love it, to be honest. That’s all about Ben Stokes and the new attitude of this current England regime under Stokes and McCullum,” Ponting was quoted as saying to the official broadcasters.

“They are doing everything to take the game forward and give themselves the best chance of winning games. They are trying to capitalise and seize the moment.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.