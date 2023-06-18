England skipper Ben Stokes left everyone confused when he called in Harry Brook to bowl early on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting couldn’t get his head around the decision in the commentary box and had to be reminded by former England captain Michael Atherton that it was “Bazball” — a term used to define England’s new and bold approach to Test cricket that brings in the limited overs’ psyche to the longer format.

“What is going on here?”, asked Ponting while commentating on air for Sky Sports.

“This is Bazball”, replied Atherton.

English bowling line is studded with bowlers like James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson, and this usually doesn’t leave any place to look for any other bowling option. But Stokes still chose to call in Brook, especially when the ball was still new and the weather suitable for movement making Robinson or the skipper himself a better call.

And going for a slow bowler could also not be behind the decision as then Stokes would have had two good options in Moeen Ali and Joe Root. But he chose a medium pacer only.

There could perhaps be a part of some plan. This is the second time Brook was used in the English Test bowling attack. Earlier in February he was part of the team’s New Zealand tour, where he had taken Kane Williamson’s wicket in the Wellington Test.

However, this time Brooks couldn’t offer any threat to the cautious Steve Smith.

After Brook, Anderson and Robinson were called in to continue the attack.

Australia were 311/5 at stumps on Day 2, trailing by just 82 runs.

Although England was able to get in a few quick wickets on Day 2, Usman Khwaja dug in for a long haul, providing the Aussie batting line-up with an anchor.

He was at 126 at stump on Day 2 with Alex Carrey supporting him on the pitch at 52.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.