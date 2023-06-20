It just had to be Stuart Broad. His has been a career defined by great game-changing spells and, in the dying embers of yet another thrilling day of cricket at Edgbaston, he produced another to keep England’s hopes alive.

In a Test that refuses to be decided easily, Broad, returning for his second spell of the innings, struck twice in the space of five overs to remove the ICC’s top two ranked batters and perhaps decisively turn the match in England’s favour.

The last time these sides met in England Broad cultivated a hoodoo over David Warner, two innings into this series and he is already crafting the makings of one with Marnus Labuschagne.

After the much foretold Broad outswinger got him in the first innings, little time was wasted reintroducing the pair in the second. Ben Stokes brought Broad back on just 11 balls into Labuschagne’s knock.

He would survive just three balls sent down by Broad, the fourth got him fishing outside his off stump, edging through to Jonny Bairstow – Edgbaston erupting as one.

Stuart Broad picks up the ✌️ massive wickets of Marnus Labuschagne & Steve Smith towards the end of Day 4️⃣. Who has the upper hand in this match?#SonySportsNetwork #TheAshes #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/tpWnv06JWX — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 19, 2023

It was the exact shot of adrenalin England needed. Even with Warner back in the pavilion, Australia were looking worryingly untroubled at 78/1, that is as far as anyone supporting England was concerned.

Exit Marnus, enter Steve Smith – the master replacing the apprentice. Australia were 78/2, 203 needed, eight wickets left, ahead of the game but for how long?

Broad was determined to ensure it was as little time as possible. While at the City End England fretted over Moeen Ali’s spinning finger issues and a slightly indifferent spell from James Anderson, from the Pavilion End, Broad continued to charge in, roared on approvingly from all parts of the ground.

In his second over after dismissing Labuschagne he struck again. This time it was Smith, feet going nowhere, bat groping outside his off stump, edge gratefully pouched by Bairstow once more.

The last Ashes Test here Steve Smith made hundreds in both innings, this time England restricted him to just 22 runs across the two, a big early blow struck in the series ahead.

Broad pushed tirelessly until the close for one more blow, but with Scott Boland as nightwatchman and the increasingly obdurate Usman Khawaja, Australia survived further unscathed.

It has been a Test seemingly created specifically to render a non-cricket fan’s query of “who’s winning?” as difficult as possible to answer, the balance of power never resting with one side for long.

By this time tomorrow, someone surely will have won this game, but after four thrilling days at Edgbaston, we are still not much closer to knowing who.

Australia need 174 runs, England seven wickets – the threat of rain is the only potential spoiler to a Test that has somehow lived up to the mountainous pre-series hype and more.

England will return with their bowlers recharged, but also with a crucial question hanging over the meaningful contribution of Moeen with the ball. Australia must do it all without Smith and Labuschagne but Khawaja remains and Travis Head is still to come.

Too close to call would seem to be an understatement. After four days of electric Ashes cricket, seemingly the only certainty is that we’re getting one more.

