Former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting has slammed England seamer Ollie Robinson after his name was dragged during the first Ashes Test sledging debate.

“We’ve all seen Ricky Ponting and other Aussies do the same to us, and just because the shoe is on the other foot it’s not received well,” Robinson has said after being criticised for giving a send-off to Usman Khawaja.

The Edgbaston Test grabbed lots of attention and became a topic of discussion on social media after the altercation between England’s pacer Robinson and star Aussie batter Khawaja started. The duo was at loggerheads on two different occasions in the Test.

Khawaja, who scored 141 and 65 in the first Test played down the first-innings incident and called it a “friendly banter”. However, Ricky Ponting didn’t hold back and in the ICC Review podcast, he took aim at Robinson.

“As I said after Ollie Robinson said what he said, this England cricket team hasn’t played against Australia and they’ll find out pretty quickly what playing Ashes cricket and playing against a good Australian cricket team is all about,” Ponting said.

“And if Ollie Robinson hasn’t learned that already after last week, then he’s a slow learner.”

The 29-year-old fast bowler was questioned about the altercation during a tense press conference that followed the third day of play. He responded that he “doesn’t care” how Australia might perceive his conduct and that he is “here to provide… that theatre of the game.”

