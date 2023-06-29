Did you wonder why the English player appeared donning jerseys with everything written in red on the Day 2 of the second Ashes Test on Thursday?

Well, it is to mark the Red for Ruth day. A day when England cricketers join their former teammate and captain Andrew Strauss in remembering his wife Ruth Strauss who died at 46 due to a rare form of non-smoking lung cancer.

After losing his wife to the rare disease, Strauss started a foundation in his late wife’s name to raise money for families who have lost their lives to non-smoking lung cancer and contribute to fund research into the ailment.

Strauss got the idea for ‘Red for Ruth’ day from his former rival on the field, legendary Australian bowler Glenn McGrath. The Aussie lost his wife Jane to breast cancer. In her memory and to draw attention to the disease, he started Jane McGrath day on Day 3 of a named Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground with the stumps painted pink and the Aussie players wearing pink caps. The crowd also joins in with pink clothing.

