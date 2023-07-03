Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has been ruled out for the remaining three Ashes Tests after he injured his calf on Day 2 of the second Test, which his side won by 43 runs on Sunday.

Lyon tore his calf while fielding and wasn’t able to bowl after that for the rest of the match. However, he did walk into bat and scored 15 runs for the last wicket with Mitchell Starc.

This Test also happened to be his 100th on the trot, a rare feat accomplished by only five players before him: Alastair Cook, Allan Border, Mark Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar and Brendon McCullum.

With Lyon now ruled out, the Aussies will bring in Todd Murphy for the third Test starting 6 July. The 22-year-old off-spinner debuted in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, where he took 14 wickets in four Tests, including a best of seven wickets in Nagpur.

Australia have also released Matt Renshaw from the squad for the third Test in Leeds. The decision should mark a sign of confidence in sticking with David Warner at the top of the order. The left-hander scored 66 runs during the Lord’s Test.

In the second Test, meanwhile, Australia handed England a 371 run target. After having scored 144/4 at stumps Day 4, the English seemed to have a chance at winning with just 257 runs to get on the last day. Despite a knock of 155 runs by Ben Stokes, they still finished 43 runs short.

Australia squad for third Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson

