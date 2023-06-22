England has shaped up a better Test side ever since Brendon McCullum joined in as the coach and they picked up the aggressive style that came to be known as the ‘Bazball’. Ever since the English have won 11 out of 14 Tests. But since the two-wicket loss to Australia in the Ashes opener on Wednesday, the new English Test approach has attracted the ire of veterans like Nasser Hussian,

Hussain recalled their Ashes victory over Australia in 2005 to emphasise that the team had scored wins over Australia with the old Test approach as well.

“Remember, we’ve beaten Australia in England since 2001 playing the old-fashioned way. We didn’t need ‘Bazball’ to beat Australia,” Hussain said on Sky Sports.

After Australia had retained the Ashes throughout the 1990s and the early part of the 2000s, England finally won the famous 2005 series to regain possession of the urn after a gap of 16 years. They haven’t lost a home series to Australia since the infamous 4-1 drubbing in 2001, but have also only managed to win only 5 of their last 26 Tests since the 5-0 whitewash in the 2013-14 tour of Australia.

The England captain Ben Stokes had told the press that they were trying to entertain through the game to enliven the longer format, but this has not sat well with the former English captain and now cricket pundit Hussain.

“They’ve got some serious players and some seriously tough players as well. You can’t hide behind that (wanting to entertain),” he said.

Coach McCullum also replied to the criticism of their approach.

“The application to how we want to play right throughout was superb. A couple of things didn’t quite go our way at times as well, but that’s the nature of the game,” he said.

