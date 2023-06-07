fMoeen Ali has come out of Test retirement to bolster the ailing spin-bowling options for England ahead of the Ashes. He has been included in the squad for the first two Tests between England and Australia in the historic series.

Moeen was invited to join the squad earlier this week after first-choice spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series with a stress fracture. Leach was the only spinner named in England’s 15-man squad for two Tests.

Moeen, who turns 36 during next week’s first Test at his home ground of Edgbaston, agreed to return to red-ball cricket after almost two years. He had announced his retirement in September 2021 after England’s truncated series against India.

“We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket,” said Rob Key, managing director for England men’s cricket.

“Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again.

“His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.”

Moeen has made 64 Test appearances for England taking 195 wickets and has hit five Test centuries.

The other contenders to fill the spot vacated by Leach were Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks – who both took fifers against Pakistan in December – and Liam Dawson who offered a like-for-like replacement as a left-arm spinner.

The first Ashes Test, in a series of five matches, begins on 16 June.

