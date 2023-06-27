After having lost the Ashes 2023 opener at Edgbaston last week, England have decided to go in the second Test, which starts Wednesday, with an all-pace attack. Spinner Moeen Ali, who was also seen having some trouble with his finger in the last match, has been shown the way out for debutant Josh Tongue.

The first choice for England was their faster bowler Mark Wood, however. But Wood has been out of the team since December due to an elbow injury.

“We felt that he could definitely start the game,” England captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday, “but with conversations we felt the extra week with buildup and getting his loads up would give him a better chance and an opportunity to play a full part from (the third test at) Leeds onwards.”

Worcestershire fast bowler Tongue made his Test debut this month against Ireland on a slow pitch at Lord’s and he took 5-66 in the second innings of a 10-wicket win.

Stokes called him a “like-for-like” choice for Wood.

“The only thing that’s different is that it’s a bigger occasion for him,” he said.

“We turned up here and saw there was quite a bit of grass on the wicket. Traditionally, Lord’s has offered more for the seamers and with how Mo’s finger was last week — it’s actually recovered really well — we thought we would get more out of our fourth bowler being Josh.”

Ali badly blistered his right index finger at Edgbaston because of a heavy workload after coming out of Test retirement. Coach Brendon McCullum said Ali would play if fully fit and he appeared to prove it on Monday at training.

But England will use Joe Root’s part-time off-breaks beside a seam attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Tongue.

Stokes, coming off a knee injury, also said he hopes to bowl more after hurling 14 overs and taking two wickets last week.

“Being able to bowl that longer spell on the last day was another confidence boost for me,” he said. “At the moment things are looking good and hopefully I can play even more of a part with the ball this game.”

With inputs from AP

