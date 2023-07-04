Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow may have tasted his own medicine in the controversial dismissal

While Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal on the last of the second Ashes Test is raging debate on the ethics of the Australian side, an old video from one of the English wicketkeeper’s county matches has surfaced, showing him pretty much do the same, albeit with a moment’s pause.

The latest controversy started on Day 5 when England were still 175 runs short of the 371-run target at a loss of five wickets. Bairstow ducked a short ball from Cameron Green, and as it was the last ball of the over, he moved across to join his skipper Ben Stokes at the other end.

But little did he know that Alex Carey behind the wickets had taken a low-armed shot at the stumps as soon as he walked out. A surprised Bairstow looked back to stumps dislodged. The on-field umpires took it upstairs with the TV umpire lawfully adjudging it to be out.

The only difference between what happened to him on Sunday and what he did in the county match is a moment’s pause, perhaps out of confusion or in wait for the batter to get his foot off the ground.

Just for reference, this was given out! Not entirely sure Carey even held the ball for as long as Bairstow did in this stumping. Bottom line is, stay behind the damn line! pic.twitter.com/U6iyMNo3jA — Riki Wessels (@RikiWessels) July 3, 2023

Australia have copped a lot of flak for not withdrawing their appeal even when it clearly seemed to be a random dismissal. The silence from senior Aussies have raised questions on the side’s ethics, especially after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and the cultural review thereafter.

Meanwhile, Australia beat the hosts by 43 runs to score 2-0 lead in the series and would now be looking to lock the series in the third Test that gets underway on 6 July.

