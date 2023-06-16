Into the 38th over of the first innings, Brooks was looking well set at 32 when she tried working Nathan Lyon’s delivery on the legside, but he could not get his bet on it and instead, the ball hit his waist and went up in the air before falling back inside the crease and hitting the stumps
Of all the ways Harry Brook would have thought of being dismissed, it wouldn’t have crossed his mind that the ball would hit his body, go for a toss, and then hit right back at the stumps. This is how bizarre his dismissal was on Friday on the first day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.
In the 38th over of the first innings, Brook was looking well set at 32 when he tried working Nathan Lyon’s delivery on the legside, but he could not get his bet on it and instead, the ball hit his waist and went up in the air before falling back inside the crease and hitting the stumps.
A freak dismissal.
Live clips/Scorecard: https://t.co/TZMO0eJDwY pic.twitter.com/cIUQaANJ2x
Related Articles
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2023
At the time of writing this report, England were 240 at the loss of five wickets in 52 overs on Tea Day 1, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow at 66 runs and 37 runs.
Australia, meanwhile, are coming on the back of a successful World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval, where they emerged victorious by 209 runs.
Pacer Josh Hazlewood made his return to the playing XI in this match, having replaced Mitchell Starc.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Jack Leach remains the only specialist spinner in a 16-man squad, with Essex's Dan Lawrence providing batting cover.
A one-word message from Stokes, after first-choice spinner Jack Leach had been ruled out of all five Ashes Tests against Australia, was all it took to bring slow-bowling all-rounder Moeen back into England's red-ball set-up.
Ben Stokes said England were committed to their all-action brand of cricket Australia boasting of the world's three top-ranked batsmen and a fearsome pace attack.