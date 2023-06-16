Of all the ways Harry Brook would have thought of being dismissed, it wouldn’t have crossed his mind that the ball would hit his body, go for a toss, and then hit right back at the stumps. This is how bizarre his dismissal was on Friday on the first day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

In the 38th over of the first innings, Brook was looking well set at 32 when he tried working Nathan Lyon’s delivery on the legside, but he could not get his bet on it and instead, the ball hit his waist and went up in the air before falling back inside the crease and hitting the stumps.

At the time of writing this report, England were 240 at the loss of five wickets in 52 overs on Tea Day 1, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow at 66 runs and 37 runs.

Australia, meanwhile, are coming on the back of a successful World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval, where they emerged victorious by 209 runs.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood made his return to the playing XI in this match, having replaced Mitchell Starc.

