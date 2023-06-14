It got its name from a mock obituary in the Sporting Times in August 1882 after Australia defeated the English on their home soil for the first time. Now it has grown into the most historical cricket event; the Ashes. Ever since both the teams have visited each other after every two years to either take the cup or defend it. And on 16 June will start the 73rd Ashes in England.

Going into the Ashes on the back of a World Test Championship (WTC) final victory, the Aussies are on the top of the hosts with 34 Ashes to their name, while England is close behind with 32. While the guests from Down Under will be charged up after the big win on Sunday, after beating India by 209 runs to take the ICC Test mace and would like to carry the momentum to the Ashes, the hosts will have their eyes fixated on winning one more Ashes and catch up with Australia.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Ashes 2023 fixtures:

First Test – Edgbaston, Birmingham, 16-20 June

Second Test – Lord’s, London 28 June – 2 July

Third Test – Headingley, Leeds 6-10 July

Fourth Test – Old Trafford, Manchester 19-23 July

Fifth Test – The Oval, London, 27-31July

All Tests will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Australia squad for first two Tests:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England squad for first two Ashes Tests:

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

How to watch Ashes 2023 matches live in India?

In India, the Ashes 2023 matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD channels will telecast the Ashes 2023 live in India.. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

