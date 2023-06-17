The English wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow found himself scrambling to get on the gear after captain Ben Stokes surprised everyone by declaring their first innings on 393 on Day 1 itself.

Speaking about the sudden decision to declare during the post-stumps presser, Bairstow said, “We didn’t know anything about it (the declaration), it was a scramble to get the tape on, the pads on and all the rest.”

“But when it’s something that’s not expected, it can be the best form of attack,” Bairstow who scored 78 off 78 deliveries, added.

England set off the 2023 Ashes on Friday in their recently developed ‘Bazball’ style maintaining a run rate of over 5 at Edgbaston and calling in Australia to bat on Day 1 itself.

Developed in recent times, the style characterises a limited-overs approach to Test matches.

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan believed that the innings was called off a little too early as the total could have been easily pushed to over 400, especially when Joe Root was still on the pitch with 118 runs.

“I wouldn’t have declared. You just don’t know what is going to happen. England are trying to send a message no team has ever done before,” Vaughan said on the BBC.

“I, as a captain, would’ve wanted a few more runs, especially with Joe Root out there.”

However, he also saw confidence in the decision.

“I think this is the first time in my lifetime that England have sent the first punch.”

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was also in praise of Stoke’s bold decision.

“We were sort of expecting it, weren’t we? They were up with the scoring rate and had a chance to get the Australians out for 15-20 minutes tonight. I love it, to be honest. That’s all about Ben Stokes and the new attitude of this current England regime under Stokes and McCullum,” Ponting was quoted as saying to the official broadcasters.

“They are doing everything to take the game forward and give themselves the best chance of winning games. They are trying to capitalise and seize the moment.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.