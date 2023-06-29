Ashes 2023: Steve Smith equals Steve Waugh's tally of 32 Test centuries

Steve Smith equalled Steve Waugh’s record of 32 Test centuries for Australia on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday. The 169 ball century is Smith’s 12th ton in the historic Ashes series.

No one has gotten to 32-ton mark faster than Steve Smith, who is playing his 174th innings in 99th Test.

Smith is the fourth Australian to score multiple Test hundreds at Lord’s – after Warren Bardsley, Sir Don Bradman and Bill Brown.

With his 32nd Test century, Smith only has Ricky Ponting in his sights in Australia’s all-time centurions charts. Ponting scored 41 centuries during his illustrious career.

Resuming his innings from overnight score of 85, the right-hander cracked the second new ball for a flurry of boundaries before a cover drive off Jimmy Anderson sealed the milestone.

Smith had a poor start to the Ashes at Edgbaston in Birmingham but quickly moved on to his usual best at Lord’s for the second Test.

On the way to his 32nd Test century, Smith passed 9,000 Test runs, with only Kumar Sangakkara getting to that milestone faster.

