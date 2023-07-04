Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes responds to being called 'cry baby' as Australian, British media clash

Cricket

Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes responds to being called 'cry baby' as Australian, British media clash

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal by Alex Carey divided the captains, former players and Prime Ministers. Now, the media is divided too.

Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes responds to being called 'cry baby' as Australian, British media clash

Ben Stokes tried his hardest to steer England to victory in the second Ashes Test but fell short at Lord's. AP

Before Sunday, the Ashes had been contested on the field. Australia led the series 1-0 and the fifth day of the second Test hung in the balance with England needing 371 runs to win. Things changed completely the moment Alex Carey threw underarm from behind the stumps to catch Jonny Bairstow off. It changed the entire complexion of the historic series – on and off the pitch.

Captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes stood on opposite sides over the fairness of the dismissal. As did the Prime Ministers. Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott asked Australia to apologise ‘if they are man enough’. Now the media of both countries has entered the battle arena with some over the top headlines.

How the British media covered it

Related Articles

Ashes

Ashes 2023: Australia survive Ben Stokes masterclass at Lord's to script 43-run win, go 2-0 up in series

Ashes

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith, Virat Kohli applaud Ben Stokes 155-run knock despite England's loss

The Daily Mail writer Oliver Holt labelled Cummins as “pathetic” and said he didn’t “do the right thing.”

“Pat Cummins sat in his chair on the dais at the post-match press conference, grinning sheepishly like a child who has been rumbled for filching a penny from the jar,” Holt wrote. “The Australia captain did not seem to realise it, but he had won a Test match and lost his reputation.”

“Cummins and Australia reworked history this time. They chose underhand instead of underarm,” he wrote in reference to Trevor Chappell’s infamous underarm-ball episode against New Zealand in 1981. “He did not look like a leader. He looked pathetic,” he said of Cummins.

The Telegraph’s Oliver Brown criticised Australia for killing “decorum” as well as “codes of honour and mateship”.

“For while England fans might be able to tolerate defeat, and the likelihood of a first home Ashes series defeat since 2001, they cannot forgive anyone they consider a scoundrel,” Brown wrote.

Simon Heffer, also in The Telegraph said, “What happened was not cheating, but it was gamesmanship of a repellent degree, and entirely unworthy of a great cricketing nation such as Australia.”

The Daily Express headline yelled out: “Spirit of Cricket Reduced to Ashes” while The Mail went with “disgrace” and The Telegraph called it “Ashes battle turns toxic”.

In The Guardian, writer Jonathan Liew said time has come for a reality check. “It is probably necessary to let reality impinge just a little,” he wrote. “England are 2-0 down not because of cheating Aussies or insufficient ambition, but because they are playing a superior side with superior cricketers, with more tones and shades to their game.”

“Australia have batted like adults. England have batted like children. Australia practise their catches. England have largely stopped practising entirely.”

How the Australian media covered it

The Western Australian front page depicted Stokes as a cry baby, accusing the “Poms of taking whingeing to new level with cheating drivel.”

Hilariously, Stokes responded to the graphic of him holding a shiny red ball with: “That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball”!

The Sydney Morning Herald said “the final day of the second Ashes Test descended into chaos”. Writer Andrew Webster wrote, “The first rule of MCC Fight Club is to know the rules of cricket…I would have thought membership to the most famous club in cricket meant you understood the laws of the game.”

Gideon Haigh wrote in The Australian, “puce-faced MCC snobs should learn their own rules”. On the confrontation between Usman Khawaja and MCC members, he said, “What could be a worse look in the week of the Equity in Cricket report than dim-bulb snobs picking fights with a placid, softly-spoken Muslim player? Chaps, pull yourselves together.”

The Daily Telegraph in Australia had a voice of dissent though. Phil Rothfield wrote, “The greatest moments in Australian sport are often not about winning, but great acts of sportsmanship. This Ashes win will be remembered, but not for the right reasons.”

Away from the newspapers, in a cheeky jibe, the Victoria Police wrote on Twitter, “We’d like to thank Jonny Bairstow for reminding everyone about the dangers of stepping over the crease before you’re given the green light.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 04, 2023 10:06:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ashes 2023: Hook-happy England give away their wickets in second Ashes Test
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: Hook-happy England give away their wickets in second Ashes Test

England recovered to 278-4 at stumps following an unbroken stand of 56 between Harry Brook (45 not out) and captain Ben Stokes (17 not out).

England vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 Ashes Test at Lord's: England trail by 138 runs at stumps
First Cricket News

England vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 Ashes Test at Lord's: England trail by 138 runs at stumps

England vs Australia Highlights: Having dismissed Australia for 416 in the first session, England were 278/4 at close on Day 2 at Lord's.

Watch: Jonny Bairstow literally removes Just Stop Oil activist during second Ashes Test
First Cricket News

Watch: Jonny Bairstow literally removes Just Stop Oil activist during second Ashes Test

Two protestors from activist group 'Just Stop Oil' briefly disrupted play on the opening day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.