Disappointingly though it ended for England, skipper Ben Stokes tried his best to save the day for his team with a knock of 155 runs on the last of the second Ashes Test. Even Steve Smith only had words of appreciation to say about him at the post-match presentation.

Smith pointed to Stoke’s ability to pull off big chases as he referred to his quality knocks in the past, especially while chasing big totals.

“A bit of deja vu, he (Stokes) is an unbelievable player. He is a freak for what he can pull off in cricket – in different formats, on this ground, in this country, he has done some incredible things. He was targeting the short end, and the first shot that he tried the other end, he got out,” Smith said.

Australia clinched another victory over England, by 43 runs, to take a 2-0 lead in the Ashes. England were chasing a total of 371 on Day 5 to win the match and level the series, but were bowled out for 327 runs.

India’s star batter Virat Kohli called Stokes one of the toughest opponents to play against. He called the England captain’s century one of “highest quality”.

“I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment,” Kohli tweeted.

I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment 👍 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2023

