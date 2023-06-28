The opening day of the second Ashes Test witnessed surprising scenes as activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil barged on to the field at the Lord’s on Wednesday.

England and Australia players had to immediately intervene to protect the playing surface from being damaged after two of the group’s activists ran on to the playing area after the first over.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled one of the intruders with the activists carrying orange dye. It appeared they were making their way to the square before being rudely interrupted.

While Bairstow carried one man all the way to the boundary, Australian batter David Warner stopped the other before the ground stewards reached in to catch hold of them.

A brief delay at Lord’s due to protestors invading the pitch, but they’re swiftly dealt with – with Jonny Bairstow helping remove one of them from the field. pic.twitter.com/xkp315Y9I2 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2023

The interruption lasted only a few minutes as the ground staff rushed in for a rapid clean-up action.

Later, MCC clarified three individuals were arrested. “Following the earlier pitch incursion, three people have been arrested for aggravated trespassing and taken into police custody and it is now a Metropolitan Police matter,” said a brief statement on Twitter.

Following the earlier pitch incursion, three people have been arrested for aggravated trespassing and taken into police custody and it is now a Metropolitan Police matter. — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 28, 2023

Additionally, MCC CEO Guy Lavender said, “MCC condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s pitch incursion and with the behaviour of the protestors involved.”

“Their actions not only endanger themselves and those who work at the ground, but they have consistently shown complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events, not just here at Lord’s but around the country at other sporting venues.”

Earlier this month, the group had slowed down England team bus’ progress towards Lord’s for their one-off Test against Ireland.

The group has been quite active in sporting events in the last few months. Their recent targets were the Rugby Premiership final and World Snooker Championship.

