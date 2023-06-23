England have called in 19-year-old spinner Rehan Ahmed to cover for Moeen Ali who was troubled by an injured finger during the Ashes 2023 opener earlier this month, which the hosts lost by two wickets to Australia.

Moeen bowled less than what was expected of him during Australia’s second innings due to a blister on his finger.

Rehan, who debuted only last year against Pakistan in Karachi, reportedly has been called as there were doubts over Moeen’s fitness, who came out of retirement for Ashes 2023 after Jack Leach was ruled out for the series because of a back injury.

Rehan, who became the youngest man to debut for England at 18 years and 126 days, has only played four international games thus far: two T20Is and one Test and ODI each.

But this lack of experience doesn’t mean that he can’t be trouble for the guests from down under. They should keep in mind that the young spinner pulled off a fifer in the only Test he has played so far.

The second Test starts on 28 June at Lord’s. Should Rehan get selected in the XI, he will become the youngest cricketer to feature in an Ashes Test since Tom Garrett who featured in the first two Tests of the 1877 series as an 18-year-old.

Rehan has already joined the team in London, which has now gone up to 17 players.

